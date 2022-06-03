BLAIRSVILLE
OD suspected in lot
On Wednesday at or about 11:18 a.m., Blairsville Borough Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Sheetz along East Market Street downtown for an individual passed out at the wheel.
A possible overdose was suspected, Chier Louis J. Sacco said. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that the male driver was unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle, with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake. One witness told police that the individual almost hit his vehicle when pulling into the parking lot.
After some citizens placed the car in park and shut the vehicle off, Sacco said there were several attempts to wake the driver up, that were unsuccessful until police arrived on scene.
The police chief said the driver, a 32-year-old male from Bolivar, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was not otherwise identified.
When the driver exited the vehicle, police said they found 46 stamp bags of heroin on his person and four opened and used stamp bags inside the vehicle.
Sacco said the driver is facing charges of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, and Expired Registration.
CLYMER
Suspected DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 40-year-old Heilwood woman entered the parking lot of Sheetz along Franklin and Beech streets on Tuesday at 12:32 a.m. and stopped beside a marked state police cruiser.
The officer at the wheel of that cruiser said the woman started repeatedly asking if he was there for her, as she walked along showing signs of impairment. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Pending blood results, troopers said charges would be filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Hit-run in parking lot
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle parked at Walmart sustained minor damage when it was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The damage was discovered on Monday at 6:35 p.m.
Car vandalized
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on May 5 and was discovered at 10:41 p.m. that day along Old Indiana and Bells Mill roads.
Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Underage DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an 18-year-old female from Home was found to be driving under the influence during a traffic stop on May 25 at 4:04 a.m. along Warren Road.
Other details of the citation were not reported.