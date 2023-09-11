WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Burglary
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Burglary
State police at Troop A, Indiana, responded to a report of a burglary at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 589 Clay Pike Road, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
A New Stanton individual who was attending court for a DUI preliminary hearing was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance upon arriving at the magisterial district judge office at 11:54 a.m. Friday, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
A state trooper who was attending the preliminary hearing with the New Stanton individual said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, police reported.
