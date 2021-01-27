INDIANA
Criminal trespass
An Indiana man already facing multiple charges in Indiana, Homer City and Center Township has been arrested on criminal trespass and public drunkenness charges after an attempted break-in of an apartment in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Corey Pandullo, 30, of Indiana, was arrested while trying to hide in a creek bed from borough officers called out Monday at 1:29 p.m.
According to IBPD, residents of that apartment said someone — later identified as Pandullo — was trying to enter by a second-floor window, then fled when he was seen by the residents.
Pandullo was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 10:15 a.m. Feb. 4 hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
He also faces a Feb. 11 hearing before Haberl on drug-related charges filed Dec. 14 by state police after an incident in Center Township; and a 2 p.m. March 31 hearing before Haberl on charges of receiving stolen property filed by IBPD after a June 21 incident.
In addition, he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 2 at 8:45 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on a Dec. 29 count of possession of a controlled substance filed by Homer City police.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department has filed underage drinking and public drunkenness charges against a 17-year-old female, listed only as a resident of Pennsylvania, who was found intoxicated and unable to walk on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. in the 200 block of West Avenue.
Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl and the suspect was released to a responsible party.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 27-year-old Punxsutawney woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop at 2:38 a.m. Sunday along Route 119 at Bells Mills Cloe Road.
Troopers said she was stopped for a registration violation but was found to be under a suspected drug-related impairment. Also, troopers said suspected drug-related paraphernalia were in plain view.
State police said the woman was arrested after a battery of field sobriety tests.