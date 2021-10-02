INDIANA
Woman slapped
On Sept. 20 at 11:50 a.m., a female Indiana University of Pennsylvania student told Indiana Borough Police Department that Raunya Mitchell, 22, of Harrisburg, slapped her on the face during a Sept. 11 argument at a house along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Borough police said witnesses collaborated the story and a citation for harassment was filed against Mitchell with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were sent to Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., at 1:42 a.m. Friday for a report of an intoxicated male.
There they cited Connor Kromer, 18, of Summerville, Jefferson County, who was released to a sober adult on the scene.
Police said a non-traffic citation was filed charging Kromer with underage drinking with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
VARIOUS
Stolen identities
State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported a series of identity thefts in Indiana County.
Complaints were filed by a 69-year-old woman and 63-year-old man in White Township, a 53-year-old woman in Conemaugh Township, and a 35-year-old man in West Wheatfield Township.