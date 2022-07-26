YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Unemployment fraud
A 22-year-old Clune man told state police on July 18 that someone filed for fraudulent unemployment benefits using his identity information.
The matter remains under investigation.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 46-year-old Rochester Mills woman told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that an unknown individual gained possession of her personal identifying information and used that information in an attempt to create an account at Huntington National Bank.
The matter was reported on Friday at 11 a.m.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-marijuana
At 1:51 a.m. Sunday, a woman was stopped by state police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, for a lighting violation on Alliance Drive near U.S. Route 119.
Troopers said they detected the faint odor of burning marijuana emanating from within the vehicle, prompting a battery of field sobriety tests on the woman, who was not identified.
State police said she subsequently was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug possession
At 6:14 p.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old Coalport man was stopped for a summary traffic violation by state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, along Colonel Drake and Burnside McGee highways.
During that stop, troopers said, the man was found to be in possession of illegal controlled substances and related paraphernalia, and also was suspected of driving under the influence.
State police said charges are pending.
