DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Megan’s Law violation
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 5:58 am
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said troopers received a request to investigate a Megan’s Law registration violation on Dec. 26 at 12:09 a.m.
State police said further investigation by troopers and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office determined that there would be no charges filed.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run incident
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an unknown vehicle crashed into a parked car along North Warren Avenue near its intersection with North Second Street.
The crash was reported on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m.
Minor damage was reported to the parked car, belonging to an Apollo woman.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-alcohol, drugs
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said troopers were dispatched on New Year’s Day at 5:53 p.m. to a one-vehicle crash into a telephone pole along state Route 839.
Troopers said a 19- year-old Dayton man was found to be under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.
They said the driver first refused medical treatment, then consented to an evaluation at ACMH Hospital following a chemical blood test.
State police said charges are pending lab results.
