BANKS TOWNSHIP
Animal neglect
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Lydiann R. Byler, 38, of Rossiter, on charges of animal neglect.
According to state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, on Dec. 23 at 7:57 a.m. troopers received a report of two dogs who were tethered outside an address along Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township.
Upon arrival, state police said, investigators found the two dogs, saying a small wooden shelter was provided for a medium size dog but no shelter or usable bedding was provided for a larger dog.
State police said two water dishes were located with the dogs but were frozen. Troopers said both dogs have been moved to a warm location and provided food and water.
State police said Byler was charged with two counts of neglect of an animal, failure to provide water, and two counts of neglect of an animal, failure to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the weather.
BLAIRSVILLE
Theft from vehicle
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and a theft from a vehicle that took place over the holiday weekend.
According to police, it was reported on Saturday that a vehicle parked along the 200 block of South Brady Street was entered and a $35 bottle of vodka was taken from the vehicle.
Then, on Christmas Day, police said they observed a Honda Civic parked on the trail in the area along South Liberty Street.
The owner was contacted and was unaware the vehicle had been stolen from his residence along Holland Drive. It was then discovered that a Chromebook and $150 in cash had been taken from the vehicle.
In both incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked. Police are reminding residence to keep their doors locked and to remove any valuables from their vehicles.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to please contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.