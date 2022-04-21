INDIANA
Reckless driving
On April 10 around 6:35 p.m., according to Indiana Borough Police Department, multiple occupants of a silver-colored sport utility vehicle were harassing residents and driving recklessly along the 100 block of North 12th Street.
Callers said the harassment continued several more times throughout that evening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
VARIOUS
Keyed vehicles
Indiana Borough Police were called at around 6:45 a.m. on April 14 to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street in Indiana, where a 12-inch scratch, apparently from a key, was seen along the rear driver’s side of a parked vehicle.
o o o
A 38-year-old Creekside man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that his vehicle was keyed between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Friday along Route 119 North in East Mahoning Township.
Troopers said the investigation into that incident is ongoing.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 21-year-old Home man was driving a vehicle seen swerving back and forth across the double yellow line dividers and the white fog line along Route 119 North and Adams Road at 2:02 a.m. Saturday.
Troopers said a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol.
He was taken into custody and charges are pending blood results.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Identity theft
A 54-year-old Saltsburg-area man told state police in the Kiski Valley that someone using his name and date of birth opened an online bank account.
The matter was reported at 3:33 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the victim did not lose any money.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft by deception
The mother of an 18-year-old Kittanning-area woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that when her tax processor attempted to file her 2021 taxes, which included her daughter, it was learned that someone had already claimed the daughter as a dependent.
The matter was reported at 5:01 p.m. Saturday.