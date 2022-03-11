Police Log slide

HOMER CITY

Drug possession

After state police from Troop A, Indiana, conducted a traffic stop on March 4 at 9:25 p.m. along Route 119 South and Church Street, troopers said they found a 35-year-old Blairsville woman had a warrant for her arrest, while a 23-year-old male passenger from Homer City was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

State police said the woman was taken to Indiana County Jail while the man was taken to the Indiana barracks and processed, then released to a family member.

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Dead cat in mailbox

A 62-year-old Smicksburg-area man told state police at Punxsutawney that someone placed a dead cat in his mailbox between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11:05 a.m. Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Identity theft

A 35-year-old Elderton man told state police at Kittanning that an online bank account was opened by unknown individuals on Feb. 15 using his personal information.

COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Drug paraphernalia

State police at Kittanning said an 18-year-old Kittanning-area girl had drug paraphernalia in her possession on March 1 at 9:15 a.m. at West Shamokin School.

GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Windows broken

State police at Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of criminal mischief where four windows were broken between Feb. 27 and March 6 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.

WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Harassment

State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of harassment between two students at Harmony Elementary School.

The incident was reported by a 10-year-old girl on Monday at 8:23 a.m.

