HOMER CITY
Drug possession
After state police from Troop A, Indiana, conducted a traffic stop on March 4 at 9:25 p.m. along Route 119 South and Church Street, troopers said they found a 35-year-old Blairsville woman had a warrant for her arrest, while a 23-year-old male passenger from Homer City was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
State police said the woman was taken to Indiana County Jail while the man was taken to the Indiana barracks and processed, then released to a family member.
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Dead cat in mailbox
A 62-year-old Smicksburg-area man told state police at Punxsutawney that someone placed a dead cat in his mailbox between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11:05 a.m. Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
A 35-year-old Elderton man told state police at Kittanning that an online bank account was opened by unknown individuals on Feb. 15 using his personal information.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Drug paraphernalia
State police at Kittanning said an 18-year-old Kittanning-area girl had drug paraphernalia in her possession on March 1 at 9:15 a.m. at West Shamokin School.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Windows broken
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of criminal mischief where four windows were broken between Feb. 27 and March 6 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a reported incident of harassment between two students at Harmony Elementary School.
The incident was reported by a 10-year-old girl on Monday at 8:23 a.m.