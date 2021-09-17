INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough Police Department said Jamie Thacker, 24, of Armagh, was taken into custody Aug. 9 after a traffic stop at 5:49 p.m. along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said officers found Thacker to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Noise
Indiana Borough Police said a 23-year-old Butler man was cited for disorderly conduct after being seen setting off fireworks around the 200 block of South Seventh Street on Thursday around 12:31 a.m.
The citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Plea entered
William Ellwood Shaw, 50, of Homer City, pleaded guilty to a non-traffic count of disorderly conduct before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. He had been charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Indiana on July 30, but that charge was withdrawn by the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.