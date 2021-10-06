INDIANA
Marijuana possession
Two Philadelphia men are awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana after a traffic stop Sept. 30 along the 100 block of South Eighth Street.
Cited were Zhyair Farmer-Shaw, 18, identified by Indiana Borough Police as the driver, and Josiah Johnson, 18, a backseat passenger.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 26-year-old Dayton, Armstrong County, man was involved in a fight with another person in the parking lot of the S&T Bank Arena at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 14.
Troopers said the man was striking the victim with a hammer multiple times. State police said he was later found at his girlfriend’s home and taken into custody at Indiana County Jail.
SALTSBURG
Heroin possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 45-year-old man from Madera, Clearfield County, was in possession of 340 stamp bags of heroin, as well as nine empty stamp bags and a metal smoking device, during a traffic stop on Oct. 2 at 12:13 a.m. along South Washington Street.
Troopers said he was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Man slapped
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Alexis Campbell, 31, of Heilwood, faces a summary trial Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges she harassed her husband, 41.
On Oct. 1 at 7:32 p.m., state police said, Campbell reported her husband was missing from their home along Third Avenue.
Subsequently, troopers found her husband and said they learned she had slapped the man twice during an argument.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two girls, ages 16 and 17, from Cherry Tree, were involved in a domestic-related incident Oct. 2 at 12:25 p.m. at an address along Cherry Tree Road.
Troopers said the females were separated for the evening.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Shirt torn
State police at Kittanning said Kyle Hill, 22, of Rural Valley, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 12:51 a.m. on charges stemming from a domestic disturbance involving a 19-year-old Kittanning woman.
Troopers said Hill grabbed the woman’s shirt and ripped it during an encounter at an address along Cowanshannock Road. Hill is free on $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 27 preliminary hearing before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
COWANSHANNOCK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Argument
State police at Kittanning said a 35-year-old Kittanning man was taken into custody following an encounter on Oct. 1 at 1:11 a.m. with a 32-year-old Yatesboro woman at an address along West Main Street.
Troopers said it was a domestic incident where the woman said she was grabbed around the neck and shoved by the man. State police said no injuries were reported.