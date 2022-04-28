EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Sexual assault
On Saturday between 3 and 3:30 a.m., a 19-year-old Indiana woman arrived at Indiana Regional Medical Center to report she had been sexually assaulted hours before at a location along Mount Pleasant Road.
The victim told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that she knew the identity of the person who assaulted her.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
School incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 16-year-old female subjected a 15-year-old female to unwanted physical contact on Tuesday at 7:34 a.m. at River Valley High School.
Both the victim and suspect are from Blairsville. Troopers said “appropriate charges were filed.”
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 21-year-old Export man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and had drug paraphernalia in his possession during a traffic stop at 3:03 a.m. on April 21 along South Sixth Street and U.S. Route 119.
Other details were not released.
Public drunkenness
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Colin Daniel Tyme, 28, of Indiana, was cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct after he appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at 8:53 a.m. Monday in an apartment complex along Whittier Drive.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Harassment
A 24-year-old Philadelphia woman was cited for harassment after an incident on Sunday at 3:56 p.m. involving a 23-year-old Indiana woman, after state police from Troop A, Indiana, were called to an address along Grove Lane.
ERNEST
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two males, ages 35 and 16, were charged in connection with a physical domestic violence call on April 11 at 3:14 p.m.
The incident also involved a 14-year-old male victim, troopers said, and the 16-year-old was listed as both an arrestee and a victim.
State police did not give specifics about the incident, except that one person was taken into custody and another cited for harassment.
Troopers said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
CLYMER
Bicycle stolen
A 48-year-old Clymer man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a green-and-white Genesis mountain bike was stolen from his residence along Dixon Road.
The theft was discovered on April 1 at 10:42 a.m. Troopers said a neighborhood canvass was done with negative results.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 60-year-old Indiana-area woman reported a case of unemployment fraud to state police at Troop A, Indiana, on April 20 at 12:54 p.m., from an address along Airport Road.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Burglary
A 63-year-old Homer City-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that he discovered a $60 set of steel chains and a $120 set of steel racket binders stolen from his home along Luciusboro Road.
The theft was discovered on March 15 at noon.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Converter stolen
A 63-year-old Dayton-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a catalytic converter valued at $250 was taken from his vehicle as it was parked on his property.
The theft was discovered April 5 at 3:39 p.m.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.