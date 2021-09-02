CREEKSIDE — State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported multiple drug arrests after incidents on Aug. 20 and 21.
Troopers said three Indiana County residents were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and drug investigation that turned up suspected heroin and other substances in Washington Township on the evening of Aug. 20.
The following day two Indiana County residents were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Washington Township. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit member responded to the area of Bash Road after receiving a complaint about possible drug activity occurring at a nearby residence, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
“As the trooper arrived in the area, he observed a vehicle, namely a black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze sedan, leave the residence,” Greenfield said. “The trooper then attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation query revealed that the vehicle’s registration was expired. After activating his patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren, the suspect vehicle failed to yield and accelerated to over 75 mph, then pulled over and stopped in a parking lot.”
Greenfield said the driver was identified as Kimberly Anne Caylor, 36, of Creekside, and the passengers as Michale Anthony Mignano, 32, of Plumville, and Travis Michael Gibson, 37, of Indiana.
“During a consent search of the vehicle, a glass smoking pipe belonging to Caylor was found in the center console,” Greenfield said. “While interviewing the occupants, it was learned that Caylor had advised the front seat passenger, Mignano, to throw a black magnetic box out of the vehicle’s window after the trooper had activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren.”
The Troop A, Indiana, spokesman said officers were able to locate the box along the roadside and found it to contain approximately 185 glassine bags containing suspected heroin. He said cellphones belonging to Caylor and Mignano were also seized.
Greenfield said troopers also learned that Mignano had provided a false name and was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a syringe. Additionally, Gibson was in possession of a backpack found to contain a glass smoking pipe, two spoons with residue, and a syringe.
Caylor was charged with felony counts of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary vehicle violations.
Mignano was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and false identification to law enforcement.
Additionally, Gibson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those arrests led to activity on Aug. 21 at approximately 12:40 p.m., when troopers following up on a report of methamphetamine being sold at 576 Bash Road served a search warrant on the residence.
During the search of the home, troopers seized approximately 50 glassine bags containing suspected heroin, shards of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Suboxone pills, suspected marijuana, scales, packaging material, glass smoking pipes, syringes and magnetic containers.
A resident of the home, Edward Eugene Patterson, 58, of Indiana, who was present at the time of the search, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Also as a result of this investigation, Nicole Dawn Pless, 43, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 30 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Greenfield said anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity is asked to notify a local law enforcement agency. Anonymous reports may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1 (877) PA-NODRUGS.