State police at Indiana reported 1,810 incidents in October.
That included 229 criminal offenses, with 217 determined to be founded, 151 cleared and 161 criminal arrests resulting.
Troopers investigated 85 crashes in the Indiana station’s coverage area in much of Indiana County, with two resulting in fatalities, with one death in each of those crashes.
Both fatalities occurred in crashes related to driving under the influence. Troopers arrested 13 people for DUI in October.
State police also reported eight hit-and-run crashes, as well as 15 injuries in the crashes troopers investigated.
There were 465 traffic citations issued, as well as 272 warnings. Also, nine seat-belt citations were issued.
State police also reported providing assistance to 42 motorists and conducting 39 commercial motor vehicle inspections.