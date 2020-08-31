FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The search continued early today for a prisoner who escaped Seward Borough Police Department custody while he was being transported Saturday afternoon to Westmoreland County Prison.
Dispatchers at the Westmoreland County Public Safety headquarters in Hempfield Township said the man took off after telling officers he was feeling ill and was allowed out of the car to vomit.
The man was not identified. Westmoreland County Public Safety dispatchers described him as a White male wearing a blue T-shirt and tan or khaki shorts, as well as handcuffs, when he escaped along Route 711 in Fairfield Township, near Pennsylvania Game Commission offices. Seward police declined comment, referring calls to state police at Greensburg who are investigating the matter. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.