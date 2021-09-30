KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — A search continues for two Indiana County men suspected in the theft of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle from a residence in Kiskiminetas Township in eastern Armstrong County.
Kiski Township Police Department said it responded on Sept. 16 at 7:33 p.m. to the report that a 2018 lime green Wildcat XX side-by-side was stolen from a residence in the township bordering on Apollo and North Apollo.
Through the course of the investigation, police said, additional information has been obtained indicating that Jacob Penrose, 35, of Clarksburg, and Joseph Wissinger, 37, from Clune, took the vehicle during the early morning hours of Sept. 16.
Since that time, police said, the side-by-side has been seen being operated in the southwestern portion of Indiana County by Penrose and has not been recovered.
Officers said felony arrest warrants have been issued for Penrose and Wissinger for the theft. In addition, misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, dated Wednesday, have been filed against Penrose.
All those charges have been filed with Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.
Kiski Township police are asking anyone who has seen these two men to call the Kiski Township police at (724) 478-3357 or their local police.