Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a quick-change scam that occurred at a Kwik Fill Gas Station on Route 119 North in Homer City.
According to police, a Black man, about 6-feet tall and 250 pounds with a large build and full black beard, arrived in a black SUV and entered the store.
Inside, he purchased a small item and asked for change from a $100 bill.
While the cashier was counting change, the suspect distracted the cashier and asked to pay with a smaller bill instead.
Police said the suspect intentionally confused the cashier through a speedy series of money changes and gained $200 from the transaction.
According to police, a Black female with a thin build about 140 pounds and shoulder length black hair was observed accompanying the suspect.
The suspect was wearing a red Indiana Crimson T-shirt, black Cubs baseball hat and white sneakers.
He was listed as being about 22 to 29 years of age.
Police are encouraging anyone who may be able to identify the man or woman involved to contact the Pennsylvania State Police (724) 357-1960.