State police on Friday said troopers are still searching for a man from Ernest who is wanted in a case involving a drug delivery that resulted in death.
Police said Andrew Kirk Rankin, 33, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of communication facility.
The arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Police describe Rankin as a White male, 6 feet tall, with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked by police to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.