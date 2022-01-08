State police said a woman, approximately 50 years of age, stole money from a 69-year-old Commodore woman on Wednesday at approximately 12:35 p.m. at the Dollar General, 17980 Route 286 East, Montgomery Township.
According to a report filed by Trooper Nicholas Smith, an unknown female suspect found a purse the victim had forgotten in a cart.
According to Smith’s report, the suspect took $300 from the purse before taking the purse to a store clerk.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said anyone with information about the identification of the female suspect is encouraged to call the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960.