COMMODORE — A Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School student is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond after a brawl involving two teachers early in the school day Thursday, according to state police.
According to court records, Christopher A. Dilts, 18, of Dixonville, was arraigned shortly before noon before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and three summary counts, two of harassment and one of disorderly conduct.
Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m.
State Police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to the high school in Green Township, 2 miles northeast of Commodore, at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, for a report of an assault by a student who had punched a teacher.
Upon investigation, Greenfield said, surveillance video was reviewed and it was determined that, after arriving at school, Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at a male teacher, while the student and the teacher were standing in the main hallway.
During the assault, Greenfield said, the teacher was struck twice about the face.
State police said a second male teacher responded from his classroom and attempted to pull Dilts off the first teacher.
Troopers said the second teacher then fell to the floor and was also struck by Dilts, who then also fell to the floor.
Greenfield said Dilts was then subdued.
State police said both teachers sustained minor to moderate injuries, but did not require further medical treatment, while Dilts was not injured.
In a statement issued on the district’s website, Purchase Line Superintendent Shawn L. Ford confirmed that “an altercation between a student and teacher” had happened. He thanked the state police for their assistance in dealing with the matter.
“I would also like to commend our employees for following Safety and Security protocols to ensure that our students and staff were safe during the incident,” Ford said. “The district will follow all disciplinary procedures and work in collaboration with law enforcement moving forward. The safety of our students has always been the district’s number one priority.”