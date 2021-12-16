State police said a reported threat Wednesday against United School District was quickly determined to be unfounded.
United officials posted on Facebook it “received an anonymous Safe2Say report that caused us to initiate a soft lockdown at both of our schools, as a necessary precaution.” District officials went on to post, “Please know that no direct threat was made to anyone at our schools.”
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said troopers were dispatched at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday to the district offices in East Wheatfield Township and an investigation led by Trooper Hayden Blough “determined the threat to be unfounded.”
Troopers located the student who was reported to have made the threat at home and determined the student never made the threat and the allegation was unfounded.