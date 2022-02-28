State police said a trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after an incident at 310 Maple St., White Township, when a suspect attempted to flee the scene and pulled the trooper for about 30 feet with a moving vehicle.
According to a news release, a woman “reported a disturbance” with the suspect, a Latrobe man, 29, via Facebook Messenger, and that he was on his way to her residence.
Upon responding, police attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot, according to the release. A trooper attempted to have the suspect shut off his vehicle through the open driver’s side window, but the suspect “then put the vehicle in drive and started to flee.”
According to the release, the trooper “was pulled along with the car for approximately 30 feet” before being able to pull free and roll away from the car, suffering what police described as a “minor injury.”
Troopers said the suspect then fled for a “short pursuit” into Indiana Borough, where he stopped his vehicle and surrendered to be taken into custody.
Police expected to file charges of aggravated assault, avoiding apprehension, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.