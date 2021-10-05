Indiana Borough Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Sunday night along the 200 block of West Avenue.
Officers were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. and found a male 18-year-old Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who said he had just parked his 2011 Toyota Camry and saw three Black males approach his vehicle.
The victim had just emerged from the car with another IUP student who had been in the passenger seat, according to the report. The driver said the shortest of the three males approached his driver’s side door and told him to turn over his keys.
The driver told police he said “no,” and a thin, Black male pulled up his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband with an extended magazine, police said.
The driver said the gunman was wearing some kind of black facecovering.
The two IUP students told police they saw the trio take over the car and drive it north onto West Avenue and then west on School Street toward Oakland Avenue.
Police said the car, which has a Pennsylvania plate, KDQ9956, was entered into the National Crime Information Center computer as a stolen vehicle.
Nothing further was reported about the vehicle on Monday. Anyone with information about the stolen car is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.