State police are reminding Pennsylvania residents to be vigilant about scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications or apps like Zelle, Venmo and Cashapp.
Troopers are aware specifically of a scam involving Zelle, a service offered by many financial institutions through the institution’s mobile app that allows people to send money to customers of other banks.
In this scam, state police say, a fraudster sends a text message claiming to be from a bank’s fraud department and asks for the victim’s username to verify their identity.
Troopers said the fraudster will ask for additional information, while notifying the victim that they will be receiving a one-time code to their phone and a possible notification from Zelle about a transfer that either has just occurred or has occurred in the past.
Such a code and/or notice are legitimately from the bank and from Zelle, but the fraudster knows about them, will tell the victim to expect them, and will ask the victim for the information to verify it.
What the fraudster is actually doing, state police said, is walking the victim through the process to reset the victim’s account password.
Once that password has been reset, the fraudster can empty the victim’s bank account in a matter of minutes.
State police urge the public to become familiar with their peer-to-peer payment app’s policies as related to fraud protection; to learn how to use their financial institution’s mobile app and disable features that the device owner has no intention of using; and to ask someone at one’s financial institution for help if needed.
Troopers also urge the public to learn to recognize a bank or other financial institution’s fraud notifications and what to do if one is received.
They urge the public to read text messages closely and ignore those from institutions where one does not have an account or that do not make sense.
If someone calls claiming to be from one’s financial institution, state police urge the public to hang up and call that financial institution back at a phone number they know to be valid.
Also, login information, such as usernames, passwords and any one-time codes or other authentication, is confidential and should not be shared with anyone, including anyone from one’s financial institution.
State police said no one that is legitimately from a financial institution will ever ask for login information.