State police said a Saltsburg woman, 21, crashed her vehicle into an occupied residence at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 286 in Conemaugh Township with her 8-month-old child in the car.
Police said the woman, who was not named in the news release issued Sunday, “admittedly fell asleep while driving and veered off the roadway.”
The trooper reported the woman admitted to ingesting marijuana about two or three hours prior to the crash “and was found to be under the influence,” as well as in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
The news release did not specify charges against the driver and classified the incident as endangering the welfare of a child.