JOHNSTOWN — A former resident of Coalport, Clearfield County, was sentenced in United States District Court in Johnstown to a term of 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Kenneth Selvage, 61, whom prosecutors said was in possession of a Mossberg .20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition on or about Jan. 24, 2020.
On June 16, 1999, in Cambria County Common Pleas Court, Selvage was convicted of a charge of escape, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Chung said federal law prohibits people who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted the case. Chung said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to a successful prosecution.