Sentences and revocations for possession and theft, among others, were handed down by the Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
THURSDAY
Probabtion revoked
Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force has revoked probation for Jenna Rose Simms, 29, of Homer City.
Originally sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in September, Simms will now be committed to Indiana County Jail for up to a year and must pay fines and other court costs.
FRIDAY
Possession with intent
Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has sentenced Matthew Alan Adams, 37, of Indiana, to up to 60 months to the Pine Grove State Correctional Institution in White Township for felony possession with intent to deliver.
Adams is also required to pay fines and other court costs totaling more than $2,000.
Additionally, Jeffrey Lee Nagg, 56, of Saltsburg, will face one year of probation in addition to paying costs and other fines after Clark sentenced Nagg for misdemeanor theft.
TUESDAY
Probation
Common Pleas Court President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced Saige Nicholas Bowditch, 22, of Indiana, to two years probation after a 2020 drug raid conducted by the Indiana County Drug Task Force discovered drugs, illegal firearms, and other paraphernalia in his home.
Bowditch was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and seven misdemeanors, including possession of other substances and three counts of giving false information for a firearm purchase. In addition to his probation, Bowditch is ordered to pay fines and other court costs.
Trespassing, other felonies
A busy day for Clark, he had sentenced five people for an assortment of charges.
First, Zachary Hossein Afshar, 33, of Pittsburgh, will face three years probation after Clark sentenced him to two years probation for felony criminal trespassing, one year for misdemeanor resisting arrest (to run concurrent) and one year for criminal mischief (to run after the first two counts). Ashfar had committed these offenses in October.
He is also required to pay fines and other court costs.
Next, Rayann Adair Smithula, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to more than three months jail-time, paroled immediately and will serve three years of probation for felony child endangerment committed in June.
Smithula is also required to pay fines and other court costs.
Clark also placed Susan Marie Gray, 46, of Indiana, to one year probation for misdemeanor retail theft committed in September. She also faces $485 in fees.
Brad Allen Behanna II, 29, of Indiana, was sentenced for misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary retail theft committed in November.
Clark ordered him committed to Indiana County Jail for more than three months, paroled him immediately and to pay more than $1,690 in fees and other court costs. As part of his jail sentence, Behanna will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Finally, Cory Lee Himes, 42, of Reynoldsville, will be committed to the Pine Grove State Correction Institution in White Township for up to 60 months for felony possession with intent to deliver committed in September 2021.
Clark also ordered Himes to pay fees and other court costs.