A handful of Indiana County customers still were without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
However, according to FirstEnergy officials, that handful, in East Wheatfield and Green townships, were expected to have service back by 10 p.m. Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
A handful of Indiana County customers still were without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
However, according to FirstEnergy officials, that handful, in East Wheatfield and Green townships, were expected to have service back by 10 p.m. Monday.
FirstEnergy is the parent company of Penelec and West Penn Power, which serve most electric customers in the area around Indiana County. REA Energy Cooperative had only one area without service Monday afternoon, three customers in Buffington Township.
One area that was listed as a possible 10 p.m. restoration, 74 Penelec customers in Burrell Township, had service restored in the afternoon.
There were still some fresh breezes on Monday, but winds were calm around 2:35 p.m. at the Indiana County-Jimmy stewart Airport weather station in White Township, with gusts exceeding 20 m.p.h. only once, around 4:15 p.m.
Winds were actually light and variable at the airport, on one side of Indiana, when the day’s only reported downing of utility lines, along Hickory Road on the other side of Indiana in Armstrong Township, occurred at 10:43 p.m.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana Fire Association Company 3 to deal with the matter.
Other areas that were blacked out over the weekend in Armstrong and Jefferson counties had full service restored Monday afternoon, while scattered communities in Cambria County, including parts of Barr and Cambria townships, were expected to have full service back by 10 p.m. Monday.
Westmoreland County, however, still had 1,172 customers without service in 16 municipalities, though FirstEnergy expected to have service restored across the county by 11 p.m. Monday.
Regionally, that included 376 in Ligonier Township, 226 in Derry Township, 92 customers in Cook Township, 89 each in Donegal and Unity townships, 85 in Fairfield Township, 37 in Ligonier Borough, 29 in the city of Latrobe, 20 in Derry Borough, and handfuls in Donegal and New Alexandria boroughs and Salem Township.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.