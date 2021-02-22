SALTSBURG — In the first of two hearings this week for each of them on drug-related charges, a Saltsburg woman’s case was held for court while an Apollo man’s case was continued.
On Monday, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch found a prima facie case existed for Jacqueline Pratt, 51, on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and three misdemeanor drug counts filed by state police at Indiana on Nov. 6.
He also continued an unsecured bond of $50,000 against Pratt in that case. On the other hand, Welch continued a preliminary hearing until a date to be determined against James Higgins, 40, on the same charges filed against Pratt, all filed after a state police investigation of drug activity in Saltsburg.
The judge also reinstated an unsecured bond of $50,000, allowing Higgins to be released from the Indiana County Jail.
The November arrests were made by Indiana County drug investigators who said they were answering local residents’ complaints of drug peddling in their neighborhood. They said supplies of methamphetamine and drug sales-related paraphernalia also were seized during a raid on a house in the 700 block of Salt Street.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said Saltsburg, Indiana, Homer City and Clymer police teamed with the county sheriff’s office to identify and arrest Pratt and Higgins.
The two suspects also face preliminary hearings Wednesday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell.
In each case, the pair face misdemeanor drug counts. Higgins also faces a summary traffic count, all from arrests by state police on May 10.