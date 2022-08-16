A White Township woman was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to five to 10 years in a state correctional institution for her role in a three-car crash on Feb. 18, 2020, on the north end of Indiana Borough.
Kristen Michelle Previte, 38, was found guilty after a three-day trial in April on a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, three misdemeanor DUI counts and summary counts of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding maximum speed limits and reckless driving.
“Both sentences were at the highest end of the standard range under the Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
Previte also was assessed fines and costs — and had her probation revoked in a series of cases from 2012 and 2015. Included was a third-degree felony count and four first-degree misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property from a pair of 2012 cases, two first-degree misdemeanor counts of DUI from cases in 2012 and 2015.
She was sentenced to two-and-a-half to five years in a state prison, but they will run concurrently with the case stemming from the February 2020 three-vehicle crash along Clark Avenue and North Sixth Street.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said the crash also involved drivers Melissa Henico, 48, of Hastings, and Kneisha Anthony, 32, of Ebensburg, both Cambria County.
Police said Previte was traveling at approximately 50-55 mph and failed to negotiate a gentle curve in the road near Indiana Area Senior High School.
Manzi said Previte’s red Kia Sportage first sideswiped a black Chevrolet Equinox carrying Henico and her daughter, then slammed head-first into a white GMC Yukon carrying Anthony and her three children.
In both cases, police said, Henico and Anthony were taking their children to a cheerleading practice.
Manzi said Previte’s blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.19 percent, or more than twice the legal limit, and there was evidence that she had taken a controlled substance that was opioid-based.
The district attorney said Anthony suffered a knee injury that required surgery two days after the crash.
“That victim still copes with the injury resulting from this crash two and half years later,” Manzi said, as he explained how that injury was one contemplated under the aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI statute.
Authorities said at least two drivers suffered injuries and were treated by Citizens’ Ambulance.
Indiana Fire Association also assisted at the scene.
Previte was represented by former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty in his role as a private Indiana attorney.
In a statement issued Monday, Manzi said there is little one can do to protect loved ones from intoxicated drivers who recklessly put themselves and the public at risk of serious injury and death.
“I hope that everyone takes a moment and thinks about how much their lives and the lives of those around them could change if you choose to drive intoxicated,” Manzi said. “Then, I hope they make the best choice and find a sober driver.”