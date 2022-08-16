2020 Indiana crash-Previte case

Three vehicles were towed after a Feb. 18, 2020, crash at Clark Avenue and North Sixth Street in Indiana. On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced one of the drivers involved, Kristen Previte, 36, of White Township, to up to 10 years in a state correctional institution.

 TERI ENCISO/Gazette file photo

A White Township woman was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to five to 10 years in a state correctional institution for her role in a three-car crash on Feb. 18, 2020, on the north end of Indiana Borough.

Kristen Michelle Previte, 38, was found guilty after a three-day trial in April on a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, three misdemeanor DUI counts and summary counts of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding maximum speed limits and reckless driving.

