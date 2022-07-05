Two Indiana women charged with animal cruelty have been assessed fines and costs and each were placed on one year’s probation.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, Decosta N. Bobak and Kyleigh Lower, both 23, entered guilty pleas Friday to second-degree misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals.
Each originally had been charged with third-degree felonies of aggravated cruelty in connection with malnourished dogs found in February at a home along North Fourth Street in the borough.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Feb. 16 when they observed a malnourished dog.
The following day, IBPD criminal investigators said, they went back to that address and found two dogs that were malnourished, with visible sores, in confined areas where urine and feces were present.
Police said one dog was maintained in a location without heat.
Officers said the dogs were surrendered voluntarily to the Indiana County Humane Society.
IBPD said its officers were assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County humane officers, and the Indiana County Humane Society.