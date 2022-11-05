A Plumville man who spent time in the Indiana County Jail on a bench warrant has pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor count of harassment.
Michael S. Buterbaugh, 45, then was placed on a year’s probation by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark and assessed costs and a fine.
Friday’s court action capped a case that stemmed back to an incident in January in Washington Township, Indiana County, that was investigated by state police.
Buterbaugh originally faced a count of criminal trespass and two counts of harassment. On May 19, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch requested the bench warrant.
Buterbaugh was released on Aug. 31 after an unsecured bond of $500 was set by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.