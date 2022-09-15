In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Brian J. Reed, 31, of Northern Cambria, and formerly of Clymer, to a year’s probation and assessed a fine and costs for a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The charge stems from a March 2021 incident where Clymer Borough Police said Reed argued and fought with a woman along Sage Street.

