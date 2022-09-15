In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Brian J. Reed, 31, of Northern Cambria, and formerly of Clymer, to a year’s probation and assessed a fine and costs for a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
The charge stems from a March 2021 incident where Clymer Borough Police said Reed argued and fought with a woman along Sage Street.
Police said the altercation began inside a house and continued outdoors where a witness told officers that Reed hit the woman while she was on the ground.
The woman suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, according to Clymer police.
Also Wednesday, Nathaniel Wilson, 34, of Butler, was placed on probation for six months by Judge Michael T. Clark for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
The charge stemmed from a traffic stop by Clymer Borough Police in August 2021.
Wilson also was assessed a fine and costs.