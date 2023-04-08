An Indiana woman has been sent to prison after having her probation revoked.
Melissa S. Smith, 40, of Indiana, was committed to a Pennsylvania correctional institute for after Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco revoked her probation.
Smith was originally sentenced for multiple counts including felony theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and false identification in cases in 2020 to 2022. She was placed on probation for five years while being supervised for 12 months with electronic monitoring.
Smith now faces up to five years in a state correctional facility and will be required to pay fines, restitution and other costs.