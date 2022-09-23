Court gavel

A man with addresses in Indiana the Borough, Indiana the state — and, recently, Indiana the County Jail — has had his probation revoked from a 2019 incident involving a break-in at a School Street business, and the subsequent dumping of a safe into a nearby pond.

Raymond Clair Spencer, 32, whose addresses included Fort Wayne in the Hoosier state, was sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Bianco to three to 12 months in the county jail, followed by four years probation, on charges stemming from the May 20, 2019, break-in and subsequent events.

