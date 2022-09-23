A man with addresses in Indiana the Borough, Indiana the state — and, recently, Indiana the County Jail — has had his probation revoked from a 2019 incident involving a break-in at a School Street business, and the subsequent dumping of a safe into a nearby pond.
Raymond Clair Spencer, 32, whose addresses included Fort Wayne in the Hoosier state, was sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Bianco to three to 12 months in the county jail, followed by four years probation, on charges stemming from the May 20, 2019, break-in and subsequent events.
Spencer pleaded guilty to charges that a large safe with approximately $5,000 in cash and other documents had been taken from S&S Screen Printing, along with a dolly.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Spencer took the cash and dumped the safe into a retention pond off Washington Street near Eisenhower Elementary School. A dive team from the Blairsville fire department later recovered the safe from under 3 to 5 feet of water and 2 feet of mud.
Indiana officers said Spencer had a recent record of relatively petty crimes prior to that theft.
Separately at that time, Bianco sentenced Spencer to a year’s probation on a previous matter, the possession of a small amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia on Dec. 13, 2018, in Indiana the Borough.
On Thursday, now-President Judge Bianco revoked Spencer’s probation, assessed him a fine, costs and restitution, and committed him to the county jail for six to 12 months, to be followed by three years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, on a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass and a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft.