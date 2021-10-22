78431590

On Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin revoked probation in two cases, one of which involved felony charges dating nearly a decade, the other a more recent misdemeanor. Michael C. Hamrock, 44, of Blairsville, was committed to Indiana County Jail for concurrent terms of four months to two years less a day after probation was revoked in a 2012 case of receiving stolen property and a 2013 case of theft by unlawful taking, both third-degree felonies. Tyler C. Gelles, 21, of Home, was committed to Indiana County Jail for six months to two years less a day after probation was revoked in a 2019 misdemeanor case of defiant trespass.

