On Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin revoked probation in two cases, one of which involved felony charges dating nearly a decade, the other a more recent misdemeanor. Michael C. Hamrock, 44, of Blairsville, was committed to Indiana County Jail for concurrent terms of four months to two years less a day after probation was revoked in a 2012 case of receiving stolen property and a 2013 case of theft by unlawful taking, both third-degree felonies. Tyler C. Gelles, 21, of Home, was committed to Indiana County Jail for six months to two years less a day after probation was revoked in a 2019 misdemeanor case of defiant trespass.
Probation revoked in two cases
Tags
PAT CLOONAN
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Firefighters respond to various calls
- Updates reported in several district court cases
- Probation revoked in two cases
- Agencies sign memo on sewer treatment plant
- Panel upholds school mask rule after House GOP sought review
- West Shamokin: Veterans Day, Halloween, Volleyball Day events in the works
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Indiana: Boys' golf — the path to WPIALs
Most Popular
Articles
- Everyday Cheapskate: Another brilliant way to use WD-40 around the house
- Restaurant brings blend of Asian dishes to Indiana
- Two killed in pre-dawn Brush Valley crash
- Rig accident claims Cambria County farmer
- Two men see probation, parole revoked
- Christopher D. Fisher
- Joshua R. Kuzmyak
- High school principal resigns
- New kids on block capture Heritage title
- Homecoming ends with 25 arrests by Indiana Borough police
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.