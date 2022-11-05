GREENSBURG — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said an investigation is ongoing into Thursday’s incident that began with a three-county high-speed chase and ended with an officer-involved fatal shooting along U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township.
“I will await the full and complete investigative report,” Ziccarelli said. “After a thorough and unbiased review of the evidence, I will make a legal determination as to the use of force.”
State police spokesmen Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield said Troop A officers from Indiana and Greensburg were requested at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday to assist the Richland Township (Cambria County) police in the pursuit of a white BMW passenger vehicle, which later was found to be driven by Krysten Harland Pretlor, 35, of Johnstown.
The state police spokesmen said the pursuit originated in Cambria County and entered SR 22 westbound in Indiana County, before ending up across the Conemaugh River in Westmoreland County. At times, state police said, speeds involved reached 100 mph.
Meanwhile, the events that ended in the death of Pretlor also are being watched in New Jersey, where an online Bergen County publication reported a December 2016 arrest of Pretlor by United States Marshals from New York and New Jersey for a shooting in Dale, Cambria County.
Pretlor had a court record in Pennsylvania dating to 2004. After his 2016 arrest, Pretlor was brought back to Cambria County, where in December 2017 he pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to time served and placed on probation — which authorities said he violated in May 2019.
His last appearance in a Cambria County courtroom was to enter a guilty plea to careless driving and driving with a suspended license in a case brought in March by West Hills Regional Police in suburban Johnstown.
His last moments began as Pretlor attempted to turn his vehicle around at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Rushwood Road in Derry Township.
State police said a pursuing trooper initiated a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver on the fleeing vehicle in an effort to safely end the pursuit. Following execution of the PIT maneuver, the suspect’s vehicle came to rest against a concrete dividing barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 22 at Rushwood Road.
Limani and Greenfield said officers then attempted to apprehend the suspect, who was in possession of a firearm.
During their encounter with the suspect, state police said, an officer or officers discharged their weapons and the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Limani and Greenfield said the Troop A Major Case Team is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland Township Police. They said additional information will be released as appropriate.
In accordance with Pennsylvania State Police policy, they said the involved troopers will be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.