police car lights 1.jpg

GREENSBURG — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said an investigation is ongoing into Thursday’s incident that began with a three-county high-speed chase and ended with an officer-involved fatal shooting along U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township.

“I will await the full and complete investigative report,” Ziccarelli said. “After a thorough and unbiased review of the evidence, I will make a legal determination as to the use of force.”