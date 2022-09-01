Kittanning fugitive

KITTANNING — Pennsylvania State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, are searching for a man who once resided in Applewold Borough, just outside Kittanning, on rape and strangulation charges, according to a news release issued by Trooper Anthony Vaccaro and an affidavit of probable cause filed with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.

Trooper Vaccaro wrote that Zachary Baum, 24, sexually assaulted and strangled several individuals throughout the course of several years.

