KITTANNING — Pennsylvania State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, are searching for a man who once resided in Applewold Borough, just outside Kittanning, on rape and strangulation charges, according to a news release issued by Trooper Anthony Vaccaro and an affidavit of probable cause filed with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
Trooper Vaccaro wrote that Zachary Baum, 24, sexually assaulted and strangled several individuals throughout the course of several years.
The trooper also wrote that Baum would Facebook message random individuals online, and after speaking for a few days, would engage in sexual acts.
During these sex acts he would begin to strangle the individuals, Trooper Vaccaro wrote.
One individual fought back when they began to lose consciousness during the strangulation, and Baum threw them across the room, Trooper Vaccaro said in a phone interview with the Leader Times on Tuesday.
Trooper Vaccaro wrote that the same victim, then age 22, was forcibly raped against their will in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear in Kittanning between 1 a.m. and 3:37 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2021.
The criminal complaint filed by Trooper Vaccaro lists the following charges against Baum in the case of the then-22-year-old victim:
• Felony counts of rape (by) forcible compulsion, strangulation, intimidat(ing a) witness/victim, and aggravated indecent assault.
• Misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint (causing) serious bodily injury, indecent assault, stalking, simple assault and open lewdness.
• A summary count of harassment.
Another individual was 16 years old at the time and was raped in their car against their will at Community Park in Kittanning, Trooper Vaccaro wrote.
According to a second criminal complaint filed against Baum by Vaccaro in Owen’s office, that 16-year-old victim was unconscious when the assault began.
In court papers, Trooper Vaccaro also wrote that Baum made several videos of himself and the 16-year-old victim engaged in consensual sex acts using SnapChat.
The charges that were filed in connection with the victim who was then 16 are as follows: felony counts of rape (by) forcible compulsion, rape (of an) unconscious victim, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and disseminat(ing) photo (or) film of child sex acts; misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, simple assault and open lewdness; and a summary charge of harassment.
Vaccaro wrote in the criminal complaint that Baum also has two active Protection from Abuse orders filed against him.
The Kittanning state trooper said on Tuesday that Baum violated one PFA by contacting one of the victims repeatedly in an effort to have charges dropped.
He also wrote that Baum is highly dangerous and violent.
Baum is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. Baum is muscular, as he often works out at a gym in West Kittanning, the trooper said.
Trooper Vaccaro said Tuesday he believes Baum is hiding in Kittanning or West Kittanning. He also said in his press release that others should not attempt to engage with Baum.
Anyone with information on Baum’s whereabouts is encouraged to call state police at Troop D, Kittanning, at (724) 543-2011.