school punxsutawney-2.jpg

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School could be dismissed following a hearing scheduled for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. by the Punxsutawney Area School District’s board of directors at the district’s Administration Office, 300 Center St., Punxsutawney.

The charges against Paul Alan Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, involve driving under the influence and a Protection From Abuse Order his wife sought against him, according to a “statement of charges” posted on the district’s website.