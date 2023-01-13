PUNXSUTAWNEY — A co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School could be dismissed following a hearing scheduled for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. by the Punxsutawney Area School District’s board of directors at the district’s Administration Office, 300 Center St., Punxsutawney.
The charges against Paul Alan Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, involve driving under the influence and a Protection From Abuse Order his wife sought against him, according to a “statement of charges” posted on the district’s website.
On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to have the hearing for Hetrick. It was the culmination of a series of incidents dating to Sept. 9, 2022.
On or about that date, according to Jefferson County Common Pleas Court records, state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, charged him with two misdemeanor DUI counts as well as several summary traffic offenses.
Hetrick waived a hearing on those charges before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Miserock on Nov. 15, then two days later applied for admission to the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program.
On Dec. 8, Jefferson County Common Pleas President Judge John H. Foradora placed him into the ARD program for one year, suspended his driver’s license and assessed him various fees related to the program. According to a court docket, the costs and fees totaled $1,915.75.
Meanwhile, according to the district’s statement, Hetrick violated the PFA, first on Oct. 20, then on Dec. 8 — the same day he was placed in ARD.
Hetrick pleaded guilty to the Oct. 20 PFA violation on Oct. 21. He was arrested on district property after the Dec. 8 PFA violation and placed in Jefferson County Jail through Dec. 13.
Also on Dec. 13, because, according to the district statement, “Mr. Hetrick failed to report his second arrest for PFA violation to the district in a timely manner ... the district placed Mr. Hetrick on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the district’s investigation into those PFA violations.”
One condition: “While on leave, you are not permitted on school property or permitted to attend any events either during the day and/or outside of school hours, including events scheduled off of the school campus.”
The district’s statement said Hetrick acknowledged receipt of the administrative leave letter in a voicemail on Dec. 14.
On Dec. 16, however, the statement said, “Mr. Hetrick engaged in insubordination ... by attending the Punxsutawney Area (High School) boys basketball game at the Bradford Area School District.”
On Dec. 21, the statement went on, “Mr. Hetrick stated that he did not receive the Dec. 13, 2022, paid administrative leave letter” until after the basketball game.
“The above-reference conduct constitutes immorality, incompetency, willful neglect of duties, persistent negligence in the performance of duties, and persistent and willful violation of and failure to comply with the school laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Hetrick was a teacher in the Punxsutawney Area School District after his graduation from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, before moving on to the Curwensville Area School District in 2012. He returned this past September to Punxsutawney Area High School.
According to the district website, he has three children attending schools in the district. He was hired in 2022 along with Manny Barbazzeni, another Clarion alumnus, who came to Punxsutawney after working in Clearfield Area and Ridgway Area districts.
Hetrick is being represented by DuBois attorney Toni M. Cherry, who could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
