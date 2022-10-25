HOUTZDALE — A Punxsutawney man sentenced to two to five years in a Clearfield County state correctional institution for driving under the influence of alcohol died Sunday in his cell.
HOUTZDALE — A Punxsutawney man sentenced to two to five years in a Clearfield County state correctional institution for driving under the influence of alcohol died Sunday in his cell.
Michael A. Shaffer, 44, had been at SCI-Houtzdale since Oct. 11.
The prison’s superintendent, Scott Klinefelter, said Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. He said emergency personnel were notified and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was administered until paramedics arrived.
Klinefelter said Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.
The superintendent said Houtzdale facility staff had notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.
In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said, state police at Troop C, Clearfield, will conduct an investigation, while an official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
According to court records, Shaffer had been sentenced on Sept. 16, 2020, by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora to two years probation after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony count of a third offense of DUI-Highest Rate of Alcohol (a blood alcohol level of 0.16 or greater).
He was jailed for six months then put on probation for five years with the condition of refraining from the use of alcoholic beverages or entering any establishments whose primary business is the sale of alcohol.
However, again according to court records, he was charged in January of this year with violating that probation.
On June 8, Foradora sentenced Shaffer to two to five years in state prison.
