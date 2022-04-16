For a fourth time in recent weeks, vandals smashed windows out of the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 6 miles east of Punxsutawney in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.
The latest incident involved seven large stained glass windows in wooden frames that date to the late 1800s. Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars.
State police at Punxsutawney said the latest incident happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10:23 a.m. Friday.
Troopers said previous incidents had happened on weekends at the church along Jackson Run Road.
State police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism incidents to please contact them at (814) 938-0510.