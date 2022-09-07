Court gavel 2

PITTSBURGH — A Punxsutawney man has pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said Tuesday that Darryl Isaacs, 57, was charged with a violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny.