PITTSBURGH — A Punxsutawney man has pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.
U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said Tuesday that Darryl Isaacs, 57, was charged with a violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny.
Isaacs was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.
Assistant U.S. attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, said Isaacs transported approximately 50 kilograms of marijuana and 250 grams of cocaine between distributors based in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Isaacs entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. He could face up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $1 million in fines.