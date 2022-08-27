Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, four unidentified Black males entered a grocery store along Old Route 119 North in White Township and passed 25 counterfeit $100 bills in exchange for goods, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the four then fled in a four-door dark-colored sedan, in an unknown direction.
All are described to be in their early 20s and have black hair.
Greenfield said two had braided hair, one wearing a short sleeve red T-shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes, the other a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and white and gray athletic shoes.
Greenfield said another suspect had short hair, a fourth long hair, and each were wearing white T-shirts.
The state police spokesman said the man with short hair had black/dark blue shorts on, while the one with long hair had black sweatpants.
Anyone with information or questions regarding this incident is asked to call state police at the Indiana barracks at (724) 357-1960.