Surveillance photo of suspects in counterfeit money incident

Surveillance photos show the four men suspected of passing 25 phony $100 bills at a grocery store in White Township Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy state police at Troop A, Indiana

Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, four unidentified Black males entered a grocery store along Old Route 119 North in White Township and passed 25 counterfeit $100 bills in exchange for goods, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the four then fled in a four-door dark-colored sedan, in an unknown direction.

Tags