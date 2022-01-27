ROCHESTER MILLS — No injuries were reported and firefighters from three counties made quick work of a Tuesday night fire in an Amish schoolhouse along Bush Road in North Mahoning Township.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said a wood burner triggered the fire discovered around 7:20 p.m. in the Spring Run Amish School seven miles northwest of Rochester Mills.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters from Indiana County, as well as Dayton District firefighters from Armstrong County and Perry Township firefighters from Jefferson COunty.
Indiana County Rapid Intervention Team and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched, but Marion Center firefighters said the majority of the blaze was extinguished by the first arriving units from Perry Township.
According to its post on Facebook, the Marion Center department said other units assisted with overhaul and ventilation.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company also was dispatched at 7:41 p.m. to standby in Plumville.