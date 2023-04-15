The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is predicting a quarter- to half-an-inch of rain across the Tri-State area today, after a week of fair skies, unseasonably warm temperatures and other conditions that contributed to “red flag warnings” about brush fires.
More brush fires were reported scattered across area counties Friday, with multiple Westmoreland County units being called to a blaze along Old Route 119 in Hempfield Township.
Closer to Indiana, a brush fire was reported along U.S. Route 422 in Plumcreek Township, in the vicinity of Sleepy Hollow Road, while in Glen Campbell that borough’s volunteer fire company was called out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 3:43 p.m. to a brush fire along state Route 286 East.
That would bring Indiana County’s total for 2023 to 56.
Winds were not on the list of factors for Friday fires in the Indiana area, at least not as measured at the National Weather Service station at Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, where winds occasionally were calm and no gusts were reported during the day.