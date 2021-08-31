The remnants of Hurricane Ida are scheduled to roll across much of Pennsylvania through Thursday morning.
“This storm has left more than a million people without power and caused catastrophic flooding in the south,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday afternoon. “We’ve seen what this storm can do, and we all need to do everything we can to be ready for whatever it might bring to Pennsylvania.”
Following weekend storms that downed trees and power lines in such communities as Armstrong, Rayne, White and Young townships and left up to eight-tenths of an inch of rain, more rain is forecast off and on until this evening. After that, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, a flash flood watch will be in effect for portions of east central Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, including Indiana County, through late Wednesday night.
AccuWeather forecasters said Ida, now a tropical storm but still regarded as a powerful cyclone, is pressing northward, toward the path of a cold front sweeping through the northern tier of the United States.
Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with locally higher amounts of around 6 inches possible.
Early Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a map on Facebook showing what was expected for tonight and Wednesday.
Punxsutawney and the northern two-thirds of Armstrong County were listed as expecting one-half to 1 inch; much of northern Indiana County and the southern third of Armstrong County 1 to 1.5 inches; Indiana Borough and vicinity, as well as such communities as Cherry Tree, Clymer, Saltsburg and Avonmore, 1.5 to 2 inches; and 2 to 3 inches further south toward Latrobe.
The NWS forecasters in Pittsburgh also said localized flooding will be possible in urban and poor drainage, low-lying areas that receive higher rainfall totals.
Late Monday morning the National Weather Service issued a specific flood watch for the Conemaugh River at Seward, affecting Indiana County and higher elevations in Westmoreland County. The NWS Pittsburgh office said the Conemaugh was at 3.4 feet Monday at 10:45 a.m., with flood stage at 12.0 feet.
At that level, forecasters said Route 56 below Power Plant Road is flooded.
In terms of historic mile markers, the weather service said the Conemaugh reached 9.9 feet on March 5, 2015, while 12.1 feet would equal the level reached during Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 18, 2004. Pittsburgh forecasters said expected rain also could cause river levels on the Monongahela and Youghiogheny further south in Westmoreland and nearby counties to rise above flood stage.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said wind gusts of tropical storm strength, which is 39 mph or greater, may extend as far inland as southwestern Tennessee through Tuesday, possibly spinning off tornadoes.
However, he added, the most widespread impact from Ida is expected to be the heavy, tropical rainfall.
Once the storm exits the state, officials in Harrisburg said Monday, drier and more seasonal conditions should follow, enabling state, county and local authorities to conduct damage assessments and begin cleanup operations.
State agencies are monitoring conditions and are ready to support counties with any state resources that can aid in protecting Pennsylvanians.
“We all have a role to play in getting our families ready for emergencies, because the more prepared we are, the less strain we see on local emergency responders and the more quickly our communities can recover,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.
PEMA said more information about how to prepare for an emergency, including specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the www.ready.pa.gov webpage.
Forecasters urged those living in watch areas to remain alert to possible flooding, monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
After reports of at least one flooded area roadway Sunday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was cautioning motorists not to drive through flooded roadways.
PennDOT said it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. According to a Facebook page that monitors emergency radio traffic in Indiana County, there were six inches of water on Route 286 in the vicinity of a Sunday evening traffic accident in Green Township.
PennDOT advised Monday that anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Also on Facebook, Indiana Fire Association offered suggestions for homeowners:
• Clean out your gutters. Take the time to visually inspect the gutters.
• Extend downspouts away from your house.
• Don’t allow downspouts to flow into french drains.
• Clean interior drains. Make sure they’re clear of debris and household items.
• Check your sump pump. Is it clear of obstructions, plugged in and functioning properly?
• Does your sump pump have a battery backup and is it charged? What’s your plan if the power goes out?
• Check your generator — start it, check the fuel and oil, stop and fill your spare gas can.
IFA also provided area electric utility phone numbers, for Penelec (800) 545-7741) and REA Energy (724) 463-7273.