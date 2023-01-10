State police at Troop A, Indiana, are seeking to identify a suspect involved in an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day at Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave., White Township.
At approximately 1:33 p.m. Jan. 1, troopers said, the male suspect walked out of Walmart with $396 in merchandise without attempting to pay for it.
Troopers said the suspect then fled in a dark blue/silver, two-tone mid- to late 2000’s Mercury Mariner SUV, which was observed to have damage to its rear, passenger-side bumper area.
State police said the vehicle was last seen traveling east on Route 286 (Oakland Avenue).
Troopers said the suspect is described as a Black, non-Hispanic male, approximately 55 years of age, with short black hair, a gray goatee and gray sideburns. He was observed wearing a white, button-down shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Smith at (724) 357-1960.