According to state police at Troop A, Indiana, on April 18 at approximately 6:15 p.m., an unknown individual went to Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave., White Township, removed a Bushnell 1000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight from its box, concealed it on his person and left the store without paying full retail value.
The suspect is described as a short man with a husky build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey tousle cap and blue jeans.
The flashlight is valued at $39.97.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Trooper Jutin Kreutzberger at (724) 357-1960.