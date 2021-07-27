State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Monday that surveillance video caught a man and a woman suspected in two incidents of retail theft earlier this month at Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
The first happened on July 2, when the pair is alleged to have stolen merchandise valued at $54.18. The second occurred the following day, involving the alleged theft of $10.54 worth of merchandise.
State police said the suspects were observed fleeing in a Toyota Corolla sedan.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said tips may be referred to Trooper Matthew Shrum at (724) 357-1960.
