Authorities said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Terrion Gates.
Gates, 18, of Johnstown, is suspected of being the triggerman in the October slaying of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student at an off-campus apartment complex.
According to a posting picked up by the Indiana County Sheriff’s office on its Facebook page, the reward was announced by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
Phil Cornelious, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for Western Pennsylvania, said his agency is the umbrella for a task force of local, state and other federal agencies that is offering the reward. Gates and three others are accused in the shooting death of Jaedyn Wright, 20, of Pittsburgh, at 4 a.m. on Oct. 17.
According to papers filed by Indiana Borough Police Department, the shooting followed a drug deal in the parking lot of Carriage House, 1300 Oakland Ave.
Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, and Delmar Chatman, 21, of Johnstown, were bound over for trial by Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on Jan. 15.
Welch granted a continuance to a third suspect, Isabella Marie Edmonds, 18, of White Township, whose hearing now is scheduled for March 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Bond was denied in the case of all three, who are in the Indiana County Jail,
The wanted poster asks anyone with information about Gates to call 911 or the Indiana police department at (724) 349-2121.